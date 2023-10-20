Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County to host Casino Night fundraiser

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County is inviting the public for “a night of glamour and giving back” at its upcoming The BIG DEAL Casino Night.

The fundraising event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Circle R Ranch in west Flower Mound and will offer guests “an unforgettable journey back to the Roaring’ 20s, complete with glitz, glamour and the opportunity to make a difference,” according to a news release from the organization.

“The BIG DEAL Casino Night is not just another fundraiser, it’s a celebration of the impactful work done by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Denton County,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “The organization’s mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships is at the heart of this event. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together in a spirit of unity, camaraderies and philanthropy.”

Highlights of the evening include:

Live music by Manhattan

Expansive dance floor

Delectable cuisine

Hand-crafted libations

Cozy cigar lounge

Thrilling casino experience

Guests are encouraged to don their most stylish Roarin’ 20s attire. All funds raised will directly support BBBSDC.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Use coupon code BIGCOUPON23 for Buy One Get One General Admission tickets through Tuesday.