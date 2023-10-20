Trophy Blooms blossoms in Highland Village

Southern Denton County has a new full-service floral shop, following the Sept. 9 grand opening of Trophy Blooms in Highland Village.

Owner Madeline Ricketts, 24, said she chose Highland Village for her second location because she was looking for a city that cared about small businesses and a community that supported its neighbors.

“The community support from Highland Village is overwhelmingly wonderful,” Ricketts said. “That’s important for people like me trying to promote our small businesses; the people in this area care.”

Ricketts, who lives in the Argyle area, started selling and delivering floral arrangements out of her parents’ laundry room when she was attending Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club.

“I needed an art credit and found out the school had a floral department, so I took a floral class in junior year,” Ricketts said. “I loved it, I had a natural talent for it, but I didn’t think it’d be my career.”

That changed a few years later when she was attending the University of North Texas and she decided to focus on business and hospitality courses.

“My clientele was picking up, I worked my first wedding and I started to dream about running my own floral business and possibly opening a storefront,” she said.

Before graduating from UNT, Ricketts found a space for lease in Southlake Town Square and thought it would be perfect for her new business, Trophy Blooms, and opened it a few weeks after graduating in May 2021. The shop sells plants, walk-in arrangements and gifts, and Ricketts stays busy with weddings, funerals and other events. The business also offers workshops, where guests can come and create their own arrangements with others.

“As time went on, the Southlake shop was exceeding expectations and is now self-sufficient,” she said. “Last summer, I decided it was time to expand, and I was led to Highland Village.”

The Highland Village shop, located in Bowery Park at 2570 FM 407, Suite 135, offers everything the Southlake location does – including daily deliveries and even same-day flower deliveries — and serves all of southern Denton County. Ricketts said customers can expect consistency and quality at both locations.

“You’re going to run across the same people at the new location,” she said. “Getting to know regulars is important to us.”

Ricketts said she hopes her story encourages other young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.

“I want people to know they can go after the things they want; dream big,” she said. “A lot of people are afraid to make that commitment and put all their money on the line, but it was the best decision I ever made.”

Trophy Blooms is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 945-250-5112 or go to trophyblooms.com.

(Sponsored content)