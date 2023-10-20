Flower Mound announces new pollinator gardens, tree giveaway

As part of Texas Native Plant Week, the town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it will soon be giving away plants to residents and it recently added new pollinator gardens in town.

“As well as being beautiful additions to any garden or green space, native plants offer many environmental benefits to our ecosystem, are drought-tolerant and naturally adapted to local climactic conditions, and offer vital food and shelter to native animals and insects,” the town said in a news release. “If you’re thinking of adding native plants to your garden, the fall is a great time, especially if you’re planting perennials!”

Need some inspiration? Check out the newly planted pollinator gardens at Westchester Park, part of the build-out of the Flower Mound Arboretum initiative started by the Environmental Conservation Commission and implemented by Flower Mound’s Environmental Services and Parks and Recreation staff. The woody species included in these gardens will help contribute to the town’s goal of reaching accredited arboretum status.

Additionally, to celebrate Texas Arbor Day each year, the Town’s Environmental Services Division plants additional trees and hosts a tree giveaway. This year’s event will be held on Nov. 4. To participate, you must claim a tree when online registration opens on Oct. 28. One tree will be given out per residence. When you pick up your tree, bring an ID or utility bill showing your Flower Mound address. To learn more and claim a tree once registration opens, click here.