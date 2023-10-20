Friday, October 20, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Flower Mound announces new pollinator gardens, tree giveaway

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
9
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

As part of Texas Native Plant Week, the town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it will soon be giving away plants to residents and it recently added new pollinator gardens in town.

“As well as being beautiful additions to any garden or green space, native plants offer many environmental benefits to our ecosystem, are drought-tolerant and naturally adapted to local climactic conditions, and offer vital food and shelter to native animals and insects,” the town said in a news release. “If you’re thinking of adding native plants to your garden, the fall is a great time, especially if you’re planting perennials!”

Need some inspiration? Check out the newly planted pollinator gardens at Westchester Park, part of the build-out of the Flower Mound Arboretum initiative started by the Environmental Conservation Commission and implemented by Flower Mound’s Environmental Services and Parks and Recreation staff. The woody species included in these gardens will help contribute to the town’s goal of reaching accredited arboretum status.

Additionally, to celebrate Texas Arbor Day each year, the Town’s Environmental Services Division plants additional trees and hosts a tree giveaway. This year’s event will be held on  Nov. 4. To participate, you must claim a tree when online registration opens on Oct. 28. One tree will be given out per residence. When you pick up your tree,  bring an ID or utility bill showing your Flower Mound address. To learn more and claim a tree once registration opens, click here.

Previous article
Trophy Blooms blossoms in Highland Village
Next article
Highland Village survey shows strong consumer loyalty
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.