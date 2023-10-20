Highland Village survey shows strong consumer loyalty

Highland Village residents are proud to live in Highland Village and support local businesses, a new city survey says.

The city and the Highland Village Business Association collaborated with Newway Insight to survey Highland Village consumers, according to a news release this week from the city. The goal of the survey was to understand resident shopping habits, their needs and preferences, and how to encourage patronage and loyalty in Highland Village. The survey, conducted over the summer, had responses from nearly 1,500 consumers providing a 99% confidence level. The results were recently presented to City Council and members of the HVBA.

Residents like the convenience, proximity and atmosphere of the restaurants and retail options within the city. The majority of residents shop online, with retailers in Highland Village coming in as the second option, according to the news release. The top three most frequented restaurants include Hillside Fine Grill, Blue Goose and Torchy’s Tacos. Residents shop the most at Walmart, Whole Foods and TJ Maxx. Consumers desire to support local and would like to see an expanded variety of businesses offered in Highland Village. Residents also cited traffic and parking as deterrents to shopping local.

The overall findings of the survey are categorized by shopping habits, overall satisfaction, perception and behavior, most frequented retailers and restaurants, what residents like most and least about shopping in Highland Village and what they would like to see in Highland Village.

The HVBA and the City will collaborate with local businesses, retail center owners and property management companies on strategies to encourage local patronage, add variety and meet the needs of Highland Village consumers, according to the city.

Click here to view the presentation.