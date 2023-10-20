High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 63, Frisco Independence 0

The Argyle Eagles clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night with a 63-0 victory over Frisco Independence.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 39-yard run from Jake Krekeler, and made it 14-0 when Maguire Gasperson hit Lane Stewart on a 14-yard touchdown pass.

Krekeler scored a second time on a 15-yard run, and then Gasperson connected with Will Krzysiak on a 17-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 28-0 lead at the end of one.

Thomas Irwin intercepted an Independence pass, and Argyle capitalized when Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 2-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 35-0 lead.

Gasperson and Bach hooked up a second time on a 31-yard touchdown pass, and Gasperson tacked on another score on a 1-yard keeper.

Argyle led 49-0 at halftime.

Early in the third quarter, Jarrett Waggoner hit Ethan Fetters on a 36-yard touchdown pass and it was 56-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

Chase Bagley scored on an 10-yard run to finish out scoring for the game.

Gasper tossed four touchdown passes in the game, and ran for another score.

Argyle (5-2, 4-0) will host Denton at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27.

