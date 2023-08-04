Friday, August 4, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton headed toward $310M bond election

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The Denton City Council this week took the next step toward a nearly $310 bond election this fall.

The council directed staff to prepare an ordinance calling a $309,590,631 bond election in November to fund infrastructure and service improvements, including the following:

  • Fire Station No. 5: $12.7 million
  • Fire Station No. 6: $12.7 million
  • Oakland Drainage & Upstream Detention Improvements: $32.6 million
  • PEC Phases 3 & 4 Drainage Improvements: $26.3 million
  • Affordable Housing: $15 million
  • Active Adult Center: $46.4 million
  • South Branch Library: $48.6 million
  • Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center Expansion: $15.8 million
  • Ruddell, Mingo Roadway & Quiet Zones: $45.1 million
  • Inclusive Playground: $3.4 million
  • City Hall West: $17.9 million
  • Trail Development: $15 million
  • Aquatics: $15 million
  • Public art at several city facilities: $3.1 million

A city spokesman declined to provide any additional information about those items because the election has not yet been called and changes could still be made.

In April, the City Council established a Special Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee, made up of 40 residents whose role was to assess and discuss proposed bond projects. The committee held meetings from late May through early July and collaborated on a final recommendation to the Council. On July 25, Special Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee representatives presented their comprehensive recommendations to the City Council, according to a city news release. In its direction to staff, the council modified the committee recommendation to include additional funding for a new South Branch Library and the inclusion of roadway improvements to Ruddell Street between Mingo and McKinney.

The City Council is scheduled to take formal action to call a 2023 bond election at its Aug. 15 meeting. The bond package would appear on city residents’ ballots in the Nov. 7 General Election.

Previous articleHighland Village Police Blotter
Next articleGardening: Off with their heads
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.