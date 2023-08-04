Denton headed toward $310M bond election

The Denton City Council this week took the next step toward a nearly $310 bond election this fall.

The council directed staff to prepare an ordinance calling a $309,590,631 bond election in November to fund infrastructure and service improvements, including the following:

Fire Station No. 5: $12.7 million

Fire Station No. 6: $12.7 million

Oakland Drainage & Upstream Detention Improvements: $32.6 million

PEC Phases 3 & 4 Drainage Improvements: $26.3 million

Affordable Housing: $15 million

Active Adult Center: $46.4 million

South Branch Library: $48.6 million

Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center Expansion: $15.8 million

Ruddell, Mingo Roadway & Quiet Zones: $45.1 million

Inclusive Playground: $3.4 million

City Hall West: $17.9 million

Trail Development: $15 million

Aquatics: $15 million

Public art at several city facilities: $3.1 million

A city spokesman declined to provide any additional information about those items because the election has not yet been called and changes could still be made.

In April, the City Council established a Special Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee, made up of 40 residents whose role was to assess and discuss proposed bond projects. The committee held meetings from late May through early July and collaborated on a final recommendation to the Council. On July 25, Special Citizen’s Bond Advisory Committee representatives presented their comprehensive recommendations to the City Council, according to a city news release. In its direction to staff, the council modified the committee recommendation to include additional funding for a new South Branch Library and the inclusion of roadway improvements to Ruddell Street between Mingo and McKinney.

The City Council is scheduled to take formal action to call a 2023 bond election at its Aug. 15 meeting. The bond package would appear on city residents’ ballots in the Nov. 7 General Election.