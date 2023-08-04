Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 10 at 1:28 p.m., a woman reported that someone broke her car window and stole her purse, then used her credit cards at nearby Walmart and Target stores. Police determined the suspect to be a black man in his 40s driving a late model, dark gray Infiniti sedan with aftermarket wheels.

On May 12 at 7:37 p.m., customers and employees at Tiff’s Treats (a business that does not accept or carry cash) reported that an unknown male juvenile made concerning comments and said there was going to be an armed robbery. The suspect purchased several cookies, said some strange things; that he was “not right in the head,” and left the store.

On May 15, a male juvenile reported that he sent nude photos of himself to someone via an app called Wizz. He thought he was sending it to a female he’d been chatting with, but the unknown person demanded $300 via Cash App or they would send the photos to his friends and family. When the juvenile didn’t respond, the person sent the photos to two of his friends.

On May 17, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her when she tried to break up with him over the phone. Other people heard the conversation, including the explicit threats and abusive language. The next day, the suspect came to the Highland Village Police Department to report a welfare concern because the victim wasn’t answering her phone. Police arrested the 40-year-old man on a warrant for terroristic threat.