Wednesday, October 18, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Justin to hold Town Hall, open house about bond election

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
Photo courtesy of the city of Justin

The city of Justin will hold a Town Hall and open house event this week to provide residents with more information about its upcoming bond election.

The city has called for a proposed $88 million bond election on Nov. 7 to build new municipal facilities. According to the city website, the four propositions include:

Proposition A – Municipal Complex: $33.3 million

Construction of a new 28,900-square-foot City Hall facility that will add 20,000 square feet of space from the current facility. It will provide additional space for administration, finance, development and building services, records management, police and municipal court.

Proposition B – Community Center and the Mary Emma Tate Library: $23.4 million

Currently, the Justin Public Library has 2,900 square-feet of space to serve residents. This proposition would cover reconstruction costs to the existing city hall building to expand the library facility which would enable the library to expand its current staff of three to seven and increase its current collection. This community center would also serve senior citizen groups, recreational sports leagues and more.

Proposition C – Municipal Public Works Building: $9.6 million

A new facility for the city’s public works department would expand its current space of 4,900 square-feet to 8,200 square-feet. With a current staff of 16, the new building can house up to 40 employees and equipment. About half the cost will be supported by the utility system revenues.

Proposition D – Justin Fire Station: $21.7 million

Construction of a new 27,000-square-foot Central Fire Station would replace the current 11,075 station located on Sealy Avenue. The new facility will house up to 38 firefighters and emergency medical staff, an increase from the current staff of eight.

Town Hall event

The city has scheduled a Town Hall event for 6 p.m. Thursday at Justin City Hall, 415 North College Ave., where staff will be on hand to answer residents’ questions and show them around the city’s current facilities.

“We believe Justin residents deserve to make an educated vote that best represents their community,” the city said in a statement. “We want to answer questions community members may have regarding these propositions and provide our residents with factual information.

“We all have the same goal, to make the City of Justin the best place to live. We are what a hometown should be.”

Click here for more information about the bond election.

Previous articleBuilding relationships at the heart of Amanda Gardiner’s Goosehead Insurance
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.