Justin to hold Town Hall, open house about bond election

The city of Justin will hold a Town Hall and open house event this week to provide residents with more information about its upcoming bond election.

The city has called for a proposed $88 million bond election on Nov. 7 to build new municipal facilities. According to the city website, the four propositions include:

Proposition A – Municipal Complex: $33.3 million

Construction of a new 28,900-square-foot City Hall facility that will add 20,000 square feet of space from the current facility. It will provide additional space for administration, finance, development and building services, records management, police and municipal court.

Proposition B – Community Center and the Mary Emma Tate Library: $23.4 million

Currently, the Justin Public Library has 2,900 square-feet of space to serve residents. This proposition would cover reconstruction costs to the existing city hall building to expand the library facility which would enable the library to expand its current staff of three to seven and increase its current collection. This community center would also serve senior citizen groups, recreational sports leagues and more.

Proposition C – Municipal Public Works Building: $9.6 million

A new facility for the city’s public works department would expand its current space of 4,900 square-feet to 8,200 square-feet. With a current staff of 16, the new building can house up to 40 employees and equipment. About half the cost will be supported by the utility system revenues.

Proposition D – Justin Fire Station: $21.7 million

Construction of a new 27,000-square-foot Central Fire Station would replace the current 11,075 station located on Sealy Avenue. The new facility will house up to 38 firefighters and emergency medical staff, an increase from the current staff of eight.

Town Hall event

The city has scheduled a Town Hall event for 6 p.m. Thursday at Justin City Hall, 415 North College Ave., where staff will be on hand to answer residents’ questions and show them around the city’s current facilities.

“We believe Justin residents deserve to make an educated vote that best represents their community,” the city said in a statement. “We want to answer questions community members may have regarding these propositions and provide our residents with factual information.

“We all have the same goal, to make the City of Justin the best place to live. We are what a hometown should be.”

Click here for more information about the bond election.