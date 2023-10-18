Police seeking suspects who stole wallet at Bartonville Kroger

The Bartonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects who allegedly stole an elderly woman’s wallet at the local Kroger store recently.

Police responded to the grocery store on Oct. 5 when a 95-year-old woman reported that her credit card had been used at the store, according to a news release from Bartonville PD. Police determined that unknown suspects stole the wallet from the woman’s shopping cart and immediately tried to use her credit cards at the store.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspects and asked anyone who has information about them or the incident to call BPD at 817-693-5287 or email [email protected].