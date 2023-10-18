Shops at Highland Village invites families to first Haunted Halloween Hop

The Shops at Highland Village is gearing up to host its first-ever Haunted Halloween Hop, a delightfully spooky costume dance party with various fall activities.
The event is set to be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the splash pad across from AMC theater. The family-friendly, fun and safe Halloween celebration will welcome the Highland Village community out for a costume dance party, according to a news release from The Shops. During the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of their favorite seasonal activities including:
- A monster DJ spinning the spookiest of sounds
- Pumpkin crafts and activities
- Tractor hayrides around the center
- Roaming monster characters
- Pictures with The Shops’ pumpkin harvest display
In addition to these activities, guests can participate in various free, tenant-sponsored events:
- Pumpkin decorating at Adventure Kids Playcare
- Halloween mask decorating at Learning Express and Neon Elephant
- Kids Halloween polish at Plus Nails Bar
Free and open to the public, tickets are not required for entry to the event. Attendees with children between 1-12 years of age are encouraged to register via Eventbrite to secure a deluxe goody bag filled with tasty treats. Goody bags are limited to one bag per registered guest, no registration is needed for adults. To register for the event, click here.