Shops at Highland Village invites families to first Haunted Halloween Hop

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village is gearing up to host its first-ever Haunted Halloween Hop, a delightfully spooky costume dance party with various fall activities.

The event is set to be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the splash pad across from AMC theater. The family-friendly, fun and safe Halloween celebration will welcome the Highland Village community out for a costume dance party, according to a news release from The Shops. During the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of their favorite seasonal activities including:

  • A monster DJ spinning the spookiest of sounds
  • Pumpkin crafts and activities
  • Tractor hayrides around the center
  • Roaming monster characters
  • Pictures with The Shops’ pumpkin harvest display

In addition to these activities, guests can participate in various free, tenant-sponsored events:

  • Pumpkin decorating at Adventure Kids Playcare
  • Halloween mask decorating at Learning Express and Neon Elephant
  • Kids Halloween polish at Plus Nails Bar

Free and open to the public, tickets are not required for entry to the event. Attendees with children between 1-12 years of age are encouraged to register via Eventbrite to secure a deluxe goody bag filled with tasty treats. Goody bags are limited to one bag per registered guest, no registration is needed for adults. To register for the event, click here.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

