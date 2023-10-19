Thursday, October 19, 2023
Lori Williams is your guide through the maze of senior housing options

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
Lori Williams is dedicated to helping find the right senior housing for you or your loved ones. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Longtime Flower Mound resident Lori Williams will always stop short of saying she has all the answers. Even after 17 years working in all aspects of senior care and housing and being widely considered the go-to senior living expert in Denton County and beyond, there are plenty of times when even she comes across something new.

But ask the families who’ve worked so closely with her, and they’ll insist that Williams knows exactly what to do more often than not.

“When it’s a passion, it never feels like work. It could be 5 p.m. on a Sunday, and we’ll pick up the phone and talk to whoever needs us,” Williams said. “We want to be a resource — and if we don’t have the answer, we’ll find it.”

Williams started Lori Williams — Senior Services, LLC almost six years ago to help local families find suitable senior housing options for their older loved ones. Anyone who has been through this process alone knows how time-consuming and stressful it can be, regardless of whether they’re looking for independent living options, assisted living, hospice, or something in between. What sounds perfect online may not be the right fit once you’re there in person, and it almost seems like there are more questions than answers.

Williams’ senior experts learn as much as they can about your loved one, create a custom list of options that match those needs, and then stay in contact with you as you visit each community.

“We have a big team that covers all of DFW, and we help with all types of senior housing. But more importantly than that, we try to meet them where they are,” Williams said. “If they want to stay home, we help them do that. We even offer free donated medical equipment through a service we call Emelita’s Closet — essential items like wheelchairs, walkers, and shower chairs.

“We want to be a resource in Denton County for anything senior-related. We love doing what we do for people.”

For more information or to check out Williams’ podcast, “Aging in Style,” please visit loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

