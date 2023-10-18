Building relationships at the heart of Amanda Gardiner’s Goosehead Insurance

Amanda Gardiner cringes at the thought of having her face plastered in magazine and newspaper advertisements. Sure, it comes with the territory when you own a local insurance agency and want people to know you exist. But it’s in her nature to shy away from the attention. Not to mention, her down-to-earth and relationship-first mindset hasn’t exactly steered her wrong after all these years.

“I grew up watching my dad at his insurance agency, and I could tell immediately how rewarding relationships were to him,” Amanda said. “He’d always tell me, ‘Just take care of people, and everything will work out.’”

Amanda insists she’ll never be her dad, but she does have a leg up on him in some respects. After all, her Goosehead Insurance office in Flower Mound is smack-dab in the heart of the community she grew up in. She’s a 1999 graduate of Lewisville High School and was quite the soccer sensation in those days—she’d argue she still is even today. Amanda and her husband, Keith, live in Lewisville, and she prides herself on being active through the local Rotary and Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda Gardiner’s Goosehead Insurance specializes in home and auto insurance. They’re also your go-to for flood, boat, RV, or motorcycle insurance. Amanda, Alejandra Johnson, and Tanya Pope work hard to shop dozens of “A” rated insurance companies to ensure their clients have the right coverage at a competitive price.

Sometimes, that may mean customizing a new policy. Other times, it means telling clients they are better off keeping their existing policy. But at the end of the day, you can trust they have your best interests at heart.

“I love that I can help people in the same community that has always taken care of me and my family,” Amanda said.

Contact Amanda at 972-782-4775.

