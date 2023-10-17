Lakeside to host annual 5K/Family Fun Day next week

Lakeside is inviting the community to get in the Halloween spirit with the Lakeside 5K and Family Fun Day later this month, which will feature a Dress-Up contest and Fun Run (one mile) in addition to the 5K.

The event will kick off at 7:30 a.m. near the plaza in Lakeside, 2412 Lakeside Parkway, with the Fun Run. The 5K will start at 8 a.m. The race takes runners and walkers down to Sunset Point before returning to the community lawn for family fun, activities, music and food. Prizes will be awarded at 9 a.m. to the winners of the races and to the best group costume, best single costume, and the best 18-and-under costume.

The sixth annual event benefits Ally’s Wish, an award-winning organization based in Flower Mound that grants wishes to terminally ill mothers with young children. Inspired by the late Allyson Hendrickson, Ally’s Wish provides a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. Wishes are granted in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging, or any other wish the mother may have, and a typical wish granted is approximately $5,000.

“Ally’s Wish is here to try and give terminally ill mothers memories with their kids that don’t involve hospitals and medicine and doctors and sadness,” said Missy Phipps, president and co-founder of the organization.

Since its inception, Ally’s Wish has granted more than 300 wishes to families across North Texas and the U.S.

“We are proud to have Lakeside host this wonderful event for the sixth year,” said Jimmy Archie of Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside. “The mission of Ally’s Wish inspires so many and we are honored to be associated with such an accomplished and respected nonprofit organization.”

Click here to register online, to volunteer, or to inquire about sponsorships.