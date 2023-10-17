Town receives grant to expand Monarch waystation, pollinator garden

The town of Flower Mound’s Town Hall Monarch Waystation and Pollinator Garden is about to get better.

The town recently received a grant worth about $500 from the Native Plant Society of Texas Trinity Forks Chapter to expand the garden, which provides vital habitat for migrating monarchs and native pollinators, like bees. The project will add approximately 360 square feet of garden, and expansion is expected to begin in the coming months. The garden, which was established in 2019, currently features 14 species of native plants, according to a news release from the town.

To learn more about creating your own pollinator garden, visit www.flower-mound.com/garden.