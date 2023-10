Last week, the town of Flower Mound announced it has reopened one of its playgrounds after installing upgrades.

The playground at Possum Park, 2535 Timber Ridge Lane, was closed for about a month until last week. It now has a new nature-themed playground with two separate play structures for kids 2-5 and 5-12, a five-seat swing set, multiple slides, and engineered wood fiber play surfacing.

