Best Little Brewfest in Texas to be held this weekend in Lewisville

Local residents will be able to taste craft beers and food, enjoy live music and support a good cause this weekend at the annual Best Little Brewfest in Texas.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 151 West Church St. in Lewisville, where there will be more than 40 breweries serving up craft beers, 30 retail vendors, 15 musical performances, 10 food vendors and more, according to a news release from Cloud 9 Charities. The organization will take 100% of the funds raised to help other charities, with a focus on helping to house moms and kids in crisis.

At the Best Little Brewfest in Texas, VIP admission begins at 1:30 p.m. for $75 and general admission begins at 3 p.m. for $45. Adult tickets include a souvenir tasting cup, tasting card for 12 samples and access to the retail vendors, music, food trucks and Artist Alley. The event is family- and pet-friendly.

