Botox breaks new ground in migraine relief at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas

Anyone who consistently suffers from migraine headaches will be the first to say the pain is about all they can think about. And the only thing worse is when they genuinely believe they’ve tried everything — medications, trips to the doctor, ice packs, and more — without a single bit of relief.

While unrelenting migraines are a scary reality for many people, the compassionate team at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas always has one more innovative pain management trick up their sleeve. And would you believe it’s Botox?

“Hearing Botox might be a migraine solution might catch people off guard, but it works incredibly well,” Dr. John Broadnax said. “It can be a real game-changer because you have these people who have gone through the wringer and tried everything to find relief. Botox could finally be the answer they’ve been looking for.”

Dr. Eric Anderson agreed, adding, “The goal is to finally keep those debilitating headaches under control.”

Medical-grade Botox, or botulinum neurotoxin, is commonly used in the med spa and beauty world to combat signs of aging, such as frown lines, facial wrinkles, and sagging skin. But it’s also routinely used for other medical conditions. This includes chronic migraine prevention because of its ability to block certain chemical signals from nerves that cause muscles to contract. Botox can provide relief for up to 12 weeks in many migraine cases.

“If there aren’t any underlying conditions, and traditional medicine does not provide enough symptom relief or any relief, we can use a tiny needle to inject Botox to relax the muscles around the head and neck to prevent these headaches from triggering,” Dr. Broadnax said. “It takes about 15 minutes and is very effective.”

