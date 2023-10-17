Parker: Texans shape the future of our great state

By Texas Senator Tan Parker

On November 7, Texans may exercise their right to vote, choosing to ratify or reject 14 amendments to the Texas Constitution. These appear on your ballot as “propositions” and address certain measures for our state that must be approved by the voters. It is important to read each one and make an informed decision as we work together to shape the future of our great state.

Before a proposition becomes an amendment, it must originate in the Texas legislature as a joint resolution in either the Senate or House and be approved by a supermajority vote, meaning two-thirds approval in each legislative chamber. This translates to at least 100 votes in the Texas House and 21 in the Texas Senate. Second, propositions must next be approved by voters, providing citizens with direct democracy in determining our state’s future.

The Texas Secretary of State assigns each proposition a ballot number by random drawing. For 2023, Texans must decide on measures ranging from investments in our electric grid, water infrastructure, and university research to broadband internet access and land acquisition for new state parks. Furthermore, Texas homeowners are poised to receive historic property tax relief, and our state’s retired teachers are seeking a cost-of-living adjustment, the first raise in nearly twenty years.

I hope you will learn more about each proposition and prepare yourself to vote on November 7.

Proposition 1 ensures our farming and ranching sectors, the backbone of our state, are guarded against overreaching state and local regulations. For example, it would prevent a city from banning farming in an area for no specific reason, but it would allow for a government to require ranchers to put up fences for their livestock.

Proposition 2 allows cities and counties to exempt childcare providers from property taxes for any facilities used to run a childcare business. The value of the exemption would have to be at least 50 percent of the property’s appraised value.

Proposition 3 prohibits the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax.

Proposition 4 tackles the property tax challenge head-on, raising the current homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000, as well as placing a temporary limit on appraisals for commercial, mineral and residential properties that don’t receive a homestead exemption that are worth less than $5 million. Prop 4 also expands the state’s current franchise tax exemption, taking 67,000 businesses off the tax rolls as well as allows voters to elect three members to their local appraisal district’s board of directors, which are currently appointed.

Proposition 5 renames the National Research University Fund to the Texas University Fund. The university fund would gain the annual interest income, dividends and investment earnings from Texas’ rainy-day fund to support research at state universities.

Proposition 6 establishes a $1 billion endowment to support a wide range of projects including fixing Texas’ aging, deteriorating pipes, acquiring more water sources, and mitigating water loss.

Proposition 7 aims to improve grid stability by establishing a fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.

Proposition 8 allocates $1.5 billion to expand internet availability in Texas, where some 7 million people currently lack access. These dollars would help pay to develop and finance broadband and telecommunications services as well as 911 services.

Proposition 9 authorizes a cost-of-living adjustment for our state’s retired teachers.

Proposition 10 authorizes the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.

Proposition 11 authorizes the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities. Eleven counties’ conservation and reclamation districts are currently permitted to issue bonds supported by property taxes to fund recreational development and improvement. This proposed amendment would add El Paso County to the list.

Proposition 12 abolishes Galveston County’s office of the county treasurer.

Proposition 13 allows state judges to retire at 79, instead of the current mandatory retirement age of 75. Prop 13 also increases the minimum retirement age from 70 to 75 for state judges.

Proposition 14 establishes the Centennial Parks fund, an investment of $1 billion for the acquisition of new state park land, unlocking opportunities for the creation of new parks that showcase Texas’ magnificent landscapes and natural beauty for generations to come.

The decisions made on each of these propositions will have a lasting impact on you, your family and the entire state of Texas. If not already, please register to vote by October 10. For more information on voting locations as well as important Election Day information, please visit www.votetexas.gov.

As always, it is an honor to serve you in the Texas Senate, and I welcome your feedback. If you would like to share a thought with me, please feel free to call 512.463.0112 or email [email protected].