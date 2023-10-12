Northlake Notes — October 2023

Fall is election season! Believe it or not, the November election is right around the corner. With so many new residents moving into the area, it’s imperative to check your registration and make sure you can participate in the election. The deadline is October 10th to register to vote.

There will be important constitutional amendments on the ballot pertaining to education, tax relief, broadband, water, energy, healthcare, parks, and the justice system. The signature item that is getting the most attention is the homestead exemption increase for school taxes. If passed, homeowners will receive ~$700 in additional tax relief off their tax bills this year. Make sure your voice is heard!

Check your registration at votedenton.gov and get more information on the election and polling locations. As usual, you can vote anywhere there is a polling location during early voting from Oct 23-Nov 3. If you do not vote early, you can vote at your assigned polling location on Nov 7. See you there!

A funding arrangement for the StarCenter project in Northlake will also be on the ballot. Head over to the Northlake town website for information on the hockey/basketball/volleyball/pickleball facility proposed for the Hwy 114 area.

A separate election will also be held at the same time as the general election. Voters served by Denton County ESD #1, our local fire department for the towns of Bartonville, Argyle, Copper Canyon, Corral City and Northlake, will vote to decide on adding Lantana into the district vs. remaining as a contract entity. Another ballot item will be considered to implement a new ESD to fund ambulance services separate from the fire service. These ballot initiatives are part of the DCESD’s restructuring plan. The firefighters were recently made whole for the losses they incurred last year, and several cities have donated funds to help the restructuring and recapitalization of the department. The federal government recently stepped in to help with a grant to enable the department to finally have the staff to meet the standards required for operating the engines and ambulances in service.

Things are looking up for our area. The fires recently caused by lightning storms demonstrate just how thin our emergency services operate when hot, cold or wild weather cause danger to lives and property. I am thrilled by the progress made this year in the department and have full confidence in the team to do the job they are tasked with. Please come out during the election and participate in making choices for the future of the department.