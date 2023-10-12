Flower Mound teen sets Rubik’s Cube world record

Since it was invented in 1974, it’s safe to say a vast majority of people have tried solving the challenge of the Rubik’s cube.

In June in Kansas City, Ryan Pilat of Flower Mound did it in 3.73 seconds.

According to the World Cube Association, nobody had completed the Square-1 shape-shifting puzzle faster. Soon, the 15 year old hopes to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.

“I knew I could do it if I got lucky enough, but I wasn’t really thinking I could easily get the world record,” said the homeschooler who also taught himself to play piano. “It was unexpected.”

A long-time Texas champion, Pilat ranks 33rd in the world for solving the standard Rubik’s cube. For the past two years, he’s even organized official competitions in the Metroplex and beyond.

“I went to my first competition in June 2016 (in Maryland) and averaged around 30 seconds,” he said.

Pilat received his first cube for his 8th birthday in October 2015 and immediately wanted to learn how to solve it. So, he watched YouTube tutorials and within a few months taught himself how to do it.

What’s the fascination?

“Learning new things and beating your own times,” he said.

The World Cube Association (WCA) features 17 different events including 2 x 2, the standard 3 x 3, 4 x 4, 5 x 5, 6 x 6, 7 x 7, blindfolded and Square-1. The standard version has six faces while Square-1 features only top, bottom and slice.

“Square-1 is a lot harder to learn than the standard version,” he said.

Pilat typically competes in all divisions and is highly ranked in all including No. 15 in the world in Square-1 average. He said there typically are between 50 and 250 mostly teenage entrants at each competition supported by Cubing USA.

“Any person can organize a competition,” said Pilat, whose parents Adam and Bethany own Inspire Yoga in Highland Village. “I’ve organized around 20. As long as you have a WCA delegate you can organize one. I’m friends with a few delegates so I can easily get them to come.”

Ryan plans to attend more competitions with the goal of improving his times in each division.

And maybe, just maybe, adding more world records.