Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Winter intruders come calling during chillier months

Even though Dallas/Fort Worth has mild winters, animals still need to prepare for the changing weather conditions. Very few animal species in Texas will hibernate.

Regardless of how an animal approaches winter, all animals will need some type of shelter. Your home provides warmth and shelter from winter weather. So, it is not uncommon to hear animals in your attic of nuisance wildlife.

Skunks and armadillos prepare for winter

Armadillos and skunks are on a feeding frenzy right now until November or December to fatten up for the winter. Neither animal hibernates, but they will retreat to burrows to escape cold weather.

Armadillos do not tolerate freezing temperatures. They will retreat to their burrows to escape the cold. Burrows are usually seven to eight inches in diameter and up to 15 feet in length.

While skunks do not hibernate, they will retreat to their dens during the coldest weather. Social animals, their winter dens are usually communal.

Animals in the attic during winter

As the weather gets colder, raccoons, rats, and squirrels will look for shelter. Raccoons usually make dens in logs, tree hollows, underside of rocks, or other animal burrows. Anything that provide cover from the wind and the weather. Squirrels build nests of leaves, sticks, and plants up in trees. Norway rats dig extensive burrows.

All three species are adaptable and will use human structures. During the winter, we often find raccoons, squirrels, or rats denning in attics. Attics provide warmth and protection from colder months.

If you hear strange noises in your attic like running or scampering, you likely have a nuisance animal riding out the winter.

At Trutech Wildlife Services, our expert technicians and specialists have over 100 years of combined experience in the wildlife removal industry. Schedule a free inspection by calling 940-240-3166.

(Sponsored Content)

