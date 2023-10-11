Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — October 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! Fall is here, which means the Town has officially ramped up its event programming. This month, I have to share some great opportunities for you and your family to meet Flower Mound first responders, get into the Halloween spirit, celebrate culture, shop local, and much more!

Let’s start off with the upcoming Flower Mound Fire and Police Departments’ Open Houses. On Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., join the Flower Mound Fire Department at Fire Station #5 (800 Spinks Rd.) to enjoy safety demonstrations, check out some impressive vehicles, meet the Town’s wonderful firefighters, and participate in fun activities.

Then, a couple weeks later on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., join the Flower Mound Police Department at their Open House at the Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. During the event, you’ll get an inside look at FMPD’s vehicle fleet, meet many of their officers, see demonstrations for some of the equipment they use every day, and much more. Make sure to bring your kids in their Halloween costumes, so they can trick or treat with our officers.

The Town also has its usual lineup of Halloween events this month. On Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m., join staff at the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Rd.) for their Glowing Pumpkin Plunge. For this event, the CAC’s indoor pool will be transformed into a floating pumpkin patch featuring black lights and Halloween decorations.

Participants will select their perfect pumpkin to decorate, as well as enjoy games and activities. To learn more and register, visit flower-mound.com/events.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., dress your dog up and bring them to Woof-O-Ween at the Hound Mound Dog Park, 1200 Garden Ridge Blvd. Your pup can walk the runway in a puppy fashion show and win prizes for their Halloween costume. Registration is not required for this event.

The Town will finish out Flower Mound’s October event lineup with the Diwali: Festival of Lights at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Rd. In partnership with the Denton County India Cultural Association, this event on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m., celebrates the traditional Indian holiday of Diwali. Join us to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance with live music, dance performances, Indian street food, vendor booths, and more.

Finally, I want to end with some economic development updates for you. There are multiple new restaurants now open and coming soon to Flower Mound. Most recently, French restaurant Vieux Carré opened in Parker Square. With mouthwatering menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as a variety of French wines and specialty cocktails to choose from, you can’t go wrong. Find them at 890 Parker Square. Also newly opened, Pretty Burrito at 500 Flower Mound Rd., Suite 100, offers traditional flavors of Mexican cooking with authentic recipes and fresh ingredients.

We’re also anxiously awaiting the grand openings of several new restaurants, including Arcade 92, a multi-generational arcade and gaming experience that offers a full menu and signature cocktails; Heavenly Crust Pizza, a pizza joint specializing in thin crust, specialty pizzas; and Salad and Go, a made-to-order salad spot that believes nutritious food can be great-tasting, convenient, and affordable.

With all these new options now available and coming soon, I want to remind you all to shop local. Shop Local Week 2023 is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Tuesday, Nov. 7. We’re thrilled to partner once again with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce to help stimulate our town’s economy and promote the importance of shopping local. As Shop Local Week approaches, I’ll share more details on how local businesses can participate and where you’ll find all the best deals.

Thanks for reading! I’ll see you back here in November!