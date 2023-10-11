Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Flower Mound bands place near top at regional competition

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Flower Mound High School Marching Band. (Photo by Allen David Photography)

The Bands of America Dallas Mid-Cities Regional Championship was held Saturday at Pennington Field in Bedford and both the Flower Mound and Marcus high school bands had a good showing.

The bands placed third and second respectively in the 4A class in the preliminary round, and advanced to finals with 10 other bands out of the original 25.

Flower Mound, under the direction of Brent Biskup, performed their show, entitled “Deconstructed.”

Marcus High School Marching Band. (Photo by Allen David Photography)

Marcus, under the direction of Jeffrey D. Jones, performed “Above the Noise.”

Both bands’ shows were visibly enhanced by their top-notch color guard programs, which add color and pop as the performers navigate the field, each other, and the marching band while spinning flags and tossing rifles and sabers and catching them with precision and grace.

After outstanding finals performances, the results were unchanged, as Flower Mound placed third and Marcus second. Hebron High School in Carrollton took the top spot.

Marching band competition season will culminate in San Antonio on Oct. 30th and 31st with the UIL State Marching Band Championship.

 

(Submitted by Allen David Photography)

Previous articleArgyle ISD trustees advocate for public school funding at special session
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

