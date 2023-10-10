Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Argyle ISD trustees advocate for public school funding at special session

Argyle ISD Trustees Josh Westrom, Leigh Ann Artho and Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter at the State Capitol.

Argyle ISD officials traveled to Austin over the long weekend to lobby for public school funding reform.

Trustees Josh Westrom, Leigh Ann Artho and Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter were present at the State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott’s special legislative session was called to order and the Senate Finance Committee met on Monday.

The committee discussed Senate Bill 2 legislation, not yet on the special session agenda, which includes teacher compensation and funding for public schools. SB2 did however pass out of the Senate Finance Committee yesterday and is expected to be debated in the Senate this week.

“Fortunately, we were able to publicly testify on behalf of Argyle ISD in front of the Senate Finance Committee. This discussion was a critical step, and we are hopeful that it will result in the progression of SB2 in the special session,” the district posted in an email update.

Argyle ISD officials also sat down with State Sen. Tan Parker, State Rep. Lynn Stucky and State Rep. Richard Hayes.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to convey our testimony to them as they continue to work on reform to public school funding.”

The district pointed the public to its legislative advocacy website TakeActionArgyle.com.

