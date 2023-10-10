Bartonville Town Update — October 2023

Hello Bartonville!

Your Town Council approved the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget at their Sept. 19 regular meeting. The Town Council was able to maintain one of the lowest municipal tax rates in Texas at $0.173646 per $100 valuation, without losing focus on our resident’s safety.

The Bartonville Police Department plays a key role in our safety initiatives, and funding was provided for pay increases to retain our officers, as well as purchasing a new police cruiser to replace one of the units nearing the end of its useful life. Continued funding for road improvements, driver visibility, and signage enhancements were also included in the budget.

At the time of this writing, Phase 1 of the E. Jeter Road reconstruction project is well underway. Construction should be completed by mid-October, weather permitting.

This reconstruction project includes the use of geogrid to help stabilize the soft ground conditions and extend the life of the roadway. Due to cost considerations, geogrid is currently only being considered for the reconstruction of major thoroughfares. Part of Stonewood Boulevard is scheduled to undergo a more traditional reconstruction process that includes pulverization, cement stabilization of the pulverized roadway, and finally, a fresh asphalt overlay.

If you have driven past Town Hall, you have probably noticed the continued improvements. Town Hall was in need of minor wood repairs and repainting, so lighter colors were selected to brighten up the building. More recently, the dying and overgrown landscaping was removed and replaced with low maintenance plants with a few areas of color to complete the look of a more inviting Town Hall.

Earlier this fiscal year, the Town Council joined the other Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 municipalities and approved funding to help the district complete its fiscal year. After receiving a petition from the citizens of Argyle, Copper Canyon, Corral City, Lantana, Northlake, and Bartonville, ESD 1 will have propositions on the ballot for a Special Election. To allow Bartonville residents to ask questions and gather information on the issue, we will have a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Chief Vaughn will update us on the progress of the ESD and will answer questions regarding the upcoming November ballot proposition to add an ESD 2. This meeting will take place at Town Hall, 1941 E. Jeter Road. Please join us to learn more.

On September 13th, Bartonville Chief of Police Bobby Dowell resigned. The Town wishes him all the best in his future endeavors. Flower Mound Police Assistant Chief Wendell Mitchell, in an interim capacity, is overseeing the operations of the Bartonville Police Department and assisting in the search for the next Bartonville Police Chief. Assistant Chief Mitchell has 29 years of experience in law enforcement and 12 years as assistant chief with the Flower Mound Police Department. We very much appreciate the Town of Flower Mound for their assistance during this process.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Whataburger – After going through the process to revise their Conditional Use Permit to accommodate the latest design, Whataburger began construction in late September on their new location at FM 407 and Blanco.

Wells Fargo has opened in the building adjacent to Casa Mia (across FM 407 from Kroger), and a ribbon cutting is planned for Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.

Round Table Pizza and Fatburger is nearing completion of their combined space and will be opening this month next to the new Wells Fargo.

Cloud 9 continues construction on their 15,000 square foot building in front of Marty B’s at 2660 FM 407. The facility will not only be the new home of Cloud 9 Salon, Spa & Boutique, it will also include lease spaces for other tenants as well.

In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817-693-5280, residents may reach me at [email protected].