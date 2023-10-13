Step Up Sports Medicine is treating athletes close to home

Dr. Sai Madhavapeddi isn’t having trouble staying busy behind the scenes these days as he excitedly ties up a few loose ends before the mid-October grand opening his new practice, Step Up Sports Medicine in Flower Mound.

But as far as he’s concerned, the sooner he can start helping patients, the better.

“All I want to do is help people, but in typical fashion whenever you open a new office, there are things that hold you back just a little,” Dr. Madhavapeddi said with a laugh. “My goal is to keep getting everything ready as best I can so that we can open by mid to late October. By November, I really hope to be firing on all cylinders.”

Dr. Sai wants his patients and their loved ones to be firing on all cylinders, too — especially when it comes to their healthy and active lifestyles. Step Up Sports Medicine is a local clinic focused on providing non-surgical treatment options for a variety of common musculoskeletal conditions. From a fractured finger or ankle to a knee injury, shoulder pain, arthritis, a pulled hamstring, or another injury somewhere in between, Dr. Sai has long been the go-to specialist for athletes and active individuals of all ages throughout Denton County.

“The goal is to identify the problem and understand what the treatment will entail,” Dr. Sai said. He’s been practicing in Dallas-Fort Worth for three years but is now starting a practice closer to home. “Sometimes, that means we realize after examining someone that they are better off going elsewhere to have surgery. But more often than not, we can treat people in-house and work through their other options to see what works best for them.”

He added, “I either want to manage their pain myself or pass it off to another medical professional for surgery options.”

To learn more about Dr. Madhavapeddi and Step Up Sports Medicine, please visit stepupsportsmed.com.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)