Edmondson: We have much for which to be thankful in Denton County

As the fall season brings cooler temperatures, falling leaves, and most especially welcomed, the pitter-patter of raindrops across the parched fields of Denton County, we have much for which to be thankful.

In fact, by the time you read this, our fingers are crossed that this year’s drought and requisite burn ban will be but a memory and our reservoirs will once again inch back to normal levels.

Thoughts resurface of reuniting with family and friends, preparing big feasts to be enjoyed around the dinner table amid conversations of how much we enjoyed watching our Texas Rangers play in the World Series for the first time since 2011.

As our Nov. 7 election looms near with 14 propositions, I hope many of you will take the time to cast your ballots (if you have not already done so) and, soon, we may be looking forward to the benefits of Proposition 4 with a higher exemption from ad valorem taxes by school districts on our homes – something for which I have strongly advocated to benefit all homeowners here in Denton County when I helped enact a countywide senior tax cap and homestead exemption. Our teachers will receive a much-deserved retirement increase if Proposition 9 passes.

In this quiet before the return of boisterous debates for next year’s presidential election, we can be thankful for what we currently enjoy here in the U.S. – the freedom to work, live, play, and vote as we wish; the right to self-expression and to protect our families. Hopefully the new Speaker in the House of Representatives will be busily attending to our federal budget and Congress, once again, will be back in business.

I know we’ll keep our friends in Israel and in Ukraine within our prayers and hope in the months to come that they also will enjoy peace and safety both in their homelands and freedom from those who wish them harm.

Here, in Texas, we are fortunate to have strong leadership determined to keep our residents safe by securing the southern border and to give our parents the option of choosing where their children go to school. We support our law enforcement who work both day and night to keep our communities safe as well as our Veterans who have put their lives on the line for the many freedoms we enjoy today. In fact, we will once again pay tribute to these men and women on Friday, Nov. 10, with an 11 a.m. ceremony on the downtown Denton Square.

This Thanksgiving, I wish all of you much camaraderie and bountiful feasts as you gather for the holidays. We are indeed all blessed to live in a thriving Denton County in this great State of Texas.

Contact Commissioner Dianne Edmondson by email at [email protected] or phone her at 972-434-3960. You can also stop by her office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 900, in Flower Mound.