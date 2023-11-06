Bartonville Town Update — November 2023

Happy Thanksgiving!

I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on October 3rd at Bartonville Town Hall. This event would not have been possible without the generous support of our local community. A very special thank you to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food. We appreciate the exhibitors and agencies who donated their time and energy in support of this community outreach. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.

Bartonville’s 50th Anniversary Celebration occurred on October 28. The Town’s Special Events Committee spent months planning the event with live music, free food, a pop-up museum, and games for the children. The council and I very much appreciate the event committee members, vendors, volunteers, and town staff that helped make this event possible. We also want to thank Max Miller of The Cross Timbers Gazette for moderating our panel of longtime residents.

The committee is also planning a Christmas tree lighting for December 2, so visit our website at townofbartonville.com for all the details as the date draws closer.

Applications for the Bartonville Police Department’s Blue Santa program are currently being accepted at the Police Department. If you live in Bartonville and your family needs assistance to make Christmas special for your children, you may pick up an application at Town Hall or print one online at townofbartonville.com/2268/Operation-Blue-Santa. Applications are due no later than November 9.

Reconstruction of Phase I of E. Jeter Road is nearing completion. The last of the driving surface hot mix has been placed and all that remains is backfilling to the road edge and finishing the residential driveways. The work on Stonewood that was part of this bid has not been scheduled as we wait on the completion by Cross Timbers Water Supply of the new water lines and fire hydrants. Sign up for “Notify Me” on the Town’s website to receive notifications regarding these events.

Please remember to vote November 7 on the creation election regarding ESD No. 2 which is your ambulance service. ESD No.1 is currently one of more than 340 emergency services districts operating in Texas across 90 counties. It also focuses on fire and rescue services. With unprecedented growth in our region, and subsequent increased call volume, ESD No. 1 can no longer provide full EMS services and will likely need to contract that service to an outside provider if the creation of an ESD 2 is not approved by the voters. EMS Response times might increase under this scenario.

The new Police Tahoe approved by the Town Council in this year’s budget has been ordered. This unit will replace one of the aging 100k service miles vehicles currently in use. By policy, police vehicles are removed from daily service at 120k miles. This vehicle should arrive around March 2024 in time to meet this cutoff.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Whataburger continues construction at the corner of FM 407 and Blanco.

I attended an official ribbon cutting event for the new Wells Fargo bank location in Lantana Town Center on October 20.

Round Table Pizza and Fatburger are now open in a shared space next to the new Wells Fargo.

Cloud 9 continues construction on their 15,000 square foot building in front of Marty B’s at 2660 FM 407.

Do not miss any exciting news or updates, please visit the Town’s website at townofbartonville.com and sign up for updates by clicking on “Notify Me.” In addition to contacting Town Hall at 817.693.5280, residents may reach me at [email protected].