Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Local church to honor its veterans with Quilts of Valor

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Chinn's Chapel United Methodist Church

On Veteran’s Day, Chinn’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Copper Canyon will honor its 23 Military veteran members with Quilts of Valor.

One stitch at a time, the Quilting Disciples of Chinn’s Chapel have set a goal to make each veteran a handmade tribute for their service and sacrifice to their country. For one year, the quilters gathered, allowing the scraps of material to be measured and pieced together as a beautiful and valued gift of gratitude.

On Sunday, each veteran will be wrapped in a quilt made with loving hands. Each quilt has been registered with the Quilts of Valor, a national organization whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts.

The recipients of the Quilts of Valor are Bruce Babcock (Navy), Sean Barfield (Army), Sid Bradshaw (Army), Billy Burns (Navy), Mike Coulman (Army), Roger Fisher (Army), Lindsay Gow (Army), Michael Griffin (Marines), Corky Hacker (Army), Homer Kirby (Army), John Konz (Air Force), Joe Kreimborg (Air Force), Bruce Lawyer (Navy), Pastor Jack Milligan (Army), Richard Mullins (Air Force), Dave Spitler (Air Force), Charles Sweeney (Army), Bob Trail (Canadian Army), Bruce Trojanowski (Air Force), Rick Turner (Army), Travis Watson (Navy), Ken Weller (Navy), and Don Williamson (Navy).

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

