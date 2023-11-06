Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center now open

The city of Denton last month celebrated the grand opening of the new Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center, which has 12 tennis courts and eight pickleball courts available for public use.

The $5.19 million project was funded in a 2014 bond election. Hundreds turned out Oct. 14 for the grand opening event at North Lakes Park, 1117 Riney Road. The courts are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Tennis and pickleball classes will be offered weekdays from 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

All courts must be reserved online, and it costs a small fee. Click here to reserve a court.

