Argyle police chief receives First Responder award at UNT game

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson was honored with the “First Responder of the Game” award at the University of North Texas football game against the University of Texas – San Antonio on Saturday.

Jackson was on the field at UNT’s Apogee Stadium to receive his award, which included a framed UNT Football Jersey and plaque, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. The award was sponsored by The University of North Texas and ServPro of Denton.

“It was an honor to receive this recognition, both as a police officer and as a lifelong North Texas fan,” Jackson said. “ While no one enters into public service for accolades, I am very appreciative that ServPro of Denton recognized the efforts of myself and other first responders during the game.”

Jackson has served as Argyle’s Police Chief for three years, and has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Denton County Friends of the Family.

National First Responders Day is celebrated on Oct. 28 each year to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep others safe.