New River Walk restaurant opening soon

The next rebranded River Walk restaurant in Flower Mound to open up for business will begin serving pizzas to-go this week, and open the dining room next week.

Pie Hole announced on social media that it will offer pick-up orders only, starting Tuesday. For the next week, customers can order pizza from 5-9 p.m. each day at the walk-up window or at 214-513-9936. The new concept will offer brick-oven pizzas, along with sandwiches and salads. Pizza dough will be house-made, and all menu items will be made from scratch using premium ingredients.

The restaurant plans to open its dining room on Nov. 15 in the old Sfereco space, 4120 River Walk Drive, Flower Mound.