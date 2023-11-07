Northlake family wakes up to kitchen engulfed in flames

A Northlake family woke up early Monday morning to the sound of their smoke detectors and found their whole kitchen was on fire.

The residents reported the fire at 2:38 a.m. Monday from the 1000 block of Huckleberry Street, according to Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. All occupants and pets safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

When firefighters entered the home, they found high heat, heavy smoke with zero visibility and heavy fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished quickly, and the house was overhauled and items salvaged for the residents. The cause of the fire has not been released, as of Tuesday.

The ESD recommends closing doors before going to bed, because a closed door can slow the spread of fire, improve oxygen levels and decrease temperatures, which can make a life-saving difference.