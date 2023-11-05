Tuesday, November 7, 2023
France: Building a brighter future for Flower Mound

Flower Mound Mayor Derek France

Flower Mound is more than just a town; it’s a community where dreams are nurtured, businesses thrive, and families grow. As your Mayor, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the incredible spirit of our residents and the potential of our town. It’s this spirit and potential that drive me to seek re-election, and to continue serving the community I love so dearly.

Our town’s success is built on four key values: Public Safety, Economic Growth, Infrastructure Enhancements, and Community Engagement. These values are not just words; they are the pillars upon which we’ve built our community’s foundation.

Public Safety is paramount. Every resident should feel safe in their homes, on our streets, and in our public spaces. Our police and emergency services are second to none, and we will continue to support and equip them to ensure the safety of all residents.

Economic Growth is essential for our town’s prosperity. We’ve seen businesses flourish, providing jobs and services to our residents. As a town, we must continue to create an environment where businesses can thrive, ensuring a stable economy for future generations.

Infrastructure Enhancements are crucial for a growing town like ours. We’ve made significant strides in improving our roads, parks, and public spaces. But there’s more to be done. We must continue to invest in our infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing community.

Community Engagement is at the heart of everything we do. Being Mayor is about more than just making decisions; it’s about understanding what makes our town special. It’s about listening to our residents, understanding their concerns, and working together to find solutions.

I’ve always believed that leadership is about service. It’s about putting the needs of our community first and working tirelessly to ensure that Flower Mound continues to be a place where we can all live, work, and play. We’re not just any town; we’re the “#1 Town in Texas,” and I aim to keep it that way.

As I reflect on my journey, I’m reminded of the support and trust you’ve placed in me. It’s been an honor serving as your Mayor, and I’m excited about the future we can build together. Let’s continue to work hand in hand, ensuring that Flower Mound remains the vibrant, prosperous, and united community we all love.

Thank you for your continued support. Together, we can achieve greatness.

Derek France
Mayor, Town of Flower Mound

