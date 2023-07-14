Teen who drowned near Highland Village shore identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office late this week released the identity of a teenager who drowned last week while swimming in Lake Lewisville, off the shore of a Highland Village park.

First responders were notified about 4:15 p.m. on July 5 of a possible drowning at Copperas Branch Park. The man was reportedly swimming with friends when he went underwater and didn’t resurface, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. After several hours of searching, the dive team paused the search around 9 p.m. due to fading daylight. They resumed the search the next morning and recovered the body that afternoon, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman.

The victim has been identified as Joel Gomez-Marcelino, a 19-year-old resident of Dallas, according to the TCME.

This drowning was the third in as many days in Lake Lewisville last week, and was unrelated to drownings on July 3 and July 4.