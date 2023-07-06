Man drowns in Lake Lewisville

A man in his 40s drowned in Lake Lewisville on the Fourth of July holiday, one of three drownings in the lake in as many days.

The man was swimming in the Lake Cities area around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Lewisville Fire Department spokesman. The man and some friends had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming in the middle of the lake, around the boat. The man was not wearing a life jacket, and he went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The LFD dive team was called to assist with the search, but the man’s body was not found before sundown. The search was paused, and then resumed Wednesday morning. The man’s body was recovered late Wednesday evening.

His identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of late Thursday afternoon.

In separate incidents, a teenager drowned in the lake on Monday, and another 19-year-old drowned Wednesday.