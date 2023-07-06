Dive team searching for swimmer off Highland Village shore

The Highland Village Fire Department and Lewisville Fire Department dive team are working to recover the body of a man believed to have drowned Wednesday in Lake Lewisville, near Copperas Branch Park.

First responders were notified about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday of a possible drowning at the park. A 19-year-old Dallas man was reportedly swimming with friends when he went underwater and didn’t resurface, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village.

After several hours of searching, the dive team paused the search around 9 p.m. due to fading daylight. They resumed the search Thursday morning.

This reported drowning is unrelated to other drownings in the lake on Monday and Tuesday.

Check back for updates.