Teen drowns in Lake Lewisville

A 19-year-old man drowned Monday evening in Lake Lewisville, according to officials.

The man was swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park about 8:30 p.m. when he went under the water and didn’t resurface, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. Witnesses said the man was not wearing a life jacket and he was swimming by a buoy when he went under.

The Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team responded and got in the water about 9 p.m. Divers pulled the victim from the water about 9:15 p.m., and he was not breathing and had no pulse. Paramedics began administering CPR as he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the victim as 19-year-old Carlos Munoz of Dallas.