4 sisters, originally from Highland Village, pregnant at the same time

Four sisters originally from southern Denton County had quite the Easter surprise when the family learned that all four women are pregnant.

The Thiem sisters — Jena, 33; Jessica, 30; Jordan, 27; and Jaden, 25 — are all due to give birth between August and November, according to a story published by Fox News Digital on Monday. The sisters grew up in Highland Village before moving to Nebraska. Jena is pregnant with her second child, with the other three women will be first-time mothers.

