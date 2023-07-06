Thursday, July 6, 2023
Southern Denton County Life

Experience a unique date night in Argyle with food, wine, music and inspiration

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
A unique event in Argyle promises to entertain and inspire couples.

Crazy Cool Family, Sip + Savor, New Song School of the Arts, and Visionary Wellness & Imaging present Date Night on July 22.

Each couple will be treated to dinner and wine catered by Sip + Savor as they enjoy the sounds of a jazz band provided by New Song School of the Arts. After dinner, guests will gather for a short inspirational message from Don & Suzanne Manning of Crazy Cool Family, followed by a worship experience.

The menu from Sip & Savor includes hors d’oeuvres and beverages, including whipped goat cheese, Tzatziki chicken meatballs and summer BBQ quail.

A wine station will offer Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé Champagne. Ginger peach iced tea will also be available.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at New Song School of the Arts, 1624 FM 407 E., Argyle.

Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/crazycoolfamily.

Gold Sponsors helping to support this event are: Scott Brown Properties, CrossCountry Mortgage (Monty Felts), GDS Wealth Management, Inwood National Bank, Driven Elite, and Christian Brothers Automotive – Corinth.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

