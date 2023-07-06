Thursday, July 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

What’s that noise?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

We all know the Texas summer heat is an intense and sweltering force to be reckoned with. The soothing hum of an air conditioner becomes a welcome sound.
However, what happens when that hum stops? If strange noises are not addressed your AC system is likely to take a permanent vacation and you end up on a wait list for service.

Rattling: A rattling noise often indicates loose components within the system, such as fan blades, screws, or panels. Over time, vibrations can cause these parts to become loose.

Hissing: If you hear a hissing sound, it could indicate a refrigerant leak. Refrigerant is essential for cooling the air, and a leak can impact the system’s efficiency.

Grinding: A grinding noise can signify an issue with the air conditioner’s motor or bearings. Ignoring it can lead to more significant problems and potential system failure.

Clicking: A clicking sound when the system starts or stops is generally normal. However, continuous, or repetitive clicking could suggest an electrical problem, such as a faulty relay or control issue.

Buzzing: Buzzing sounds may stem from loose parts, debris, or electrical issues. They can also indicate a failing compressor.

Whistling: A high-pitched whistling noise usually suggests an airflow problem. It could be due to a clogged filter, blocked ducts, or issues with the blower motor.

Banging or clanking: Loud banging or clanking noises often indicate a severe problem, such as a broken or unbalanced part. It could be a result of a failing compressor or damaged fan blades.

We’ve had plenty of weekend DIYers that have attempted to diagnose and repair causing additional problems. If you’ve got any noises, don’t wait to have them addressed. Call us. It would be our pleasure to serve you. ForceHomeServices.com

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleFlower Mound, LISD partner to make tennis courts available on trial basis
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.