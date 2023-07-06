What’s that noise?

We all know the Texas summer heat is an intense and sweltering force to be reckoned with. The soothing hum of an air conditioner becomes a welcome sound.

However, what happens when that hum stops? If strange noises are not addressed your AC system is likely to take a permanent vacation and you end up on a wait list for service.

Rattling: A rattling noise often indicates loose components within the system, such as fan blades, screws, or panels. Over time, vibrations can cause these parts to become loose.

Hissing: If you hear a hissing sound, it could indicate a refrigerant leak. Refrigerant is essential for cooling the air, and a leak can impact the system’s efficiency.

Grinding: A grinding noise can signify an issue with the air conditioner’s motor or bearings. Ignoring it can lead to more significant problems and potential system failure.

Clicking: A clicking sound when the system starts or stops is generally normal. However, continuous, or repetitive clicking could suggest an electrical problem, such as a faulty relay or control issue.

Buzzing: Buzzing sounds may stem from loose parts, debris, or electrical issues. They can also indicate a failing compressor.

Whistling: A high-pitched whistling noise usually suggests an airflow problem. It could be due to a clogged filter, blocked ducts, or issues with the blower motor.

Banging or clanking: Loud banging or clanking noises often indicate a severe problem, such as a broken or unbalanced part. It could be a result of a failing compressor or damaged fan blades.

We’ve had plenty of weekend DIYers that have attempted to diagnose and repair causing additional problems. If you’ve got any noises, don’t wait to have them addressed. Call us. It would be our pleasure to serve you. ForceHomeServices.com

(Sponsored content)