Flower Mound, LISD partner to make tennis courts available on trial basis

The town of Flower Mound announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Lewisville ISD to launch a pilot program this summer to allow residents access to some of the tennis courts at Flower Mound High School.

After the town’s bond proposal to help fund a new tennis center failed in the May election, staff members have been evaluating other ways it can meet the demand for tennis courts in town. Now, one of those options is being made available, at least for a little while.

Beginning Saturday, Flower Mound residents may reserve court time at FMHS, 3411 Peters Colony Road, during most days through Aug. 6. Courts 1-4, which are lighted and located on the northern end of the complex, will be available Monday through Wednesday from 4-10 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a town news release.

Reservations are required, and they are available in 1.5-hour time slots, at a maximum of twice per week. There will be a portable toilet on site, but no water fountain access. The courts are not marked for pickleball.

The town reached agreement with the district to provide resources related to additional wear and tear on the courts, creating a secure entrance to the courts available for use, and for any damage that may occur during the pilot period. Residents are urged to “be respectful of LISD”s amenities and follow all posted rules,” as well as to leave promptly at closing time.

After the pilot program ends, the the town and district will evaluate how the program went and discuss next steps. The town continues to explore additional ways to provide both tennis and pickleball amenities to residents, including potentially adding courts to existing parks and/or future parks.

Click here for more information and to make a reservation.