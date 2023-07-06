Body found in Lake Grapevine

A body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Grapevine, near the Grapevine Dam.

Grapevine and Flower Mound fire department personnel, as well as Grapevine police officers, responded to “reports of a body floating in the water near the spillway” around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a GPD spokesperson. Fairway Drive will be closed for much of Thursday afternoon and evening, between the golf course and Rockledge Park, as crews investigate and work to retrieve the body.

This news comes the same week that three men drowned in separate incidents in Lake Lewisville.