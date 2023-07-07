Are these cunning creatures sneaking into your home?

Raccoons live in every region in Texas, but they stay close to water sources. They are especially abundant in the eastern half of the state. The ideal habitat for raccoons in Texas are the hardwood-timbered forests.

When it comes to setting up a den, the ideal raccoon den is one that offers undisturbed shelter. They usually den in the cavities of trees, rock crevices, or burrows dug by other animals, but raccoons have no problem setting up shop in attics, chimneys, crawl spaces, storm sewers, and under porches.

Our houses simply make great habitats, as they are warm, sheltered, and often located near food sources. These properties also make our homes premier locations for raising young, so if you suspect you have raccoons, it’s also quite possible you have a litter of baby raccoons to contend with. Baby raccoons—called kits—are typically born between March and April.

Signs of a Raccoon in Your House

It is rare to see raccoons because the pests are nocturnal, but there is plenty of evidence. The most common sign of a raccoon are the noises it makes. Typical raccoon sounds include thumping, rustling, scratching, purring, chittering, growling, snarling, and hissing.

Raccoon Damage

Raccoons are industrious when it comes to finding a way into your home. When possible, raccoons will exploit an existing hole. If it cannot find an entry point, a raccoon will create or expand holes, tear off roof shingles, or destroy vents.

How to Get Rid of Raccoons

Successful raccoon control includes trapping, removing, relocating, identifying entry points, exclusion repairs, cleaning, and disinfecting.

You can prevent raccoons by making your property less attractive. Secure garbage cans. Feed pets inside. Protect bird feeders from raccoons and clean up spilled bird seed. Limit water sources like keeping your pool covered at night.

At Trutech Wildlife Services, our expert technicians and specialists have over 100 years of combined experience in the wildlife removal industry. Schedule a free inspection by calling 940-240-3166.

(Sponsored content)