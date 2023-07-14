Dive teams searching for man missing in Grapevine Lake

Dive teams are searching for the body of a man who dove into Grapevine Lake on Thursday and never returned.

According to a news release from the city of Grapevine, a man in his 50s was on a boat on the lake with friends and family when he dove into the water and didn’t return to the boat. The Grapevine Fire Department responded to the call just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and its marine unit, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden and the Flower Mound Fire Department’s marine unit, conducted sonar searches until after sunset.

Crews resumed the search at 6:20 a.m. Friday and will continue until they recover the man’s body or nightfall, in which case they will resume the search Saturday morning.

There were three drownings in Lake Lewisville last week, and more in area lakes recently. In all cases, the victims were not wearing a life jacket.

“I cannot stress enough, it is so important to wear a life vest anytime you are around any of our lakes,” Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said. “You never know when you’re gonna have a cramp or medical emergency … many times, it ends in tragedy.”