Northlake Notes — July 2023

Happy Independence Day! By the time you read this it will be a few days past, but it wouldn’t do to go without a mention of our country and the appreciation I believe we all have for the privilege of residing in the freest and most blessed nation on earth. As events around the world attest, the peace we enjoy from harm and the freedom to pursue our dreams remains ours to enjoy this year. We are blessed. I hope that you and your family took time to celebrate the occasion.

Northlake has many things going on this summer. The transmission line proposal from Oncor was submitted to the PUC in Austin and assigned an administrative judge to evaluate concerns. Northlake will intervene on behalf of our residents. We are asking those near the proposed routes to participate in filing a protest or a full intervention if you stand to have significant impact. Please reach out to me for more information or look to online resources that Flower Mound, Argyle, Northlake have produced or go to the PUC website. The online form for protests can be found by searching for PUC TX and Protest Form. The docket number is 55067. That’s all you need to submit comments and concerns on the segments that impact you. The residents of 407 are no longer impacted by a proposed route which is a win for our communities but some remain in the path. Make your voice be known.

The town council decided to move forward with an appointment process to fill the recent vacancy on our town council. Applications are being requested for those interested by July 14. The application form is posted online on the town website at town.northlake.tx.us. Candidates are requested to attend the July 27th council meeting to speak to the council and make their case to the public.

Northlake annexed in 800+ acres of new territory at our last council meeting, bringing a new business park with the potential to bring a diverse set of businesses to Northlake including research and development in autonomous air and vehicle technology, vertical farming, data centers, manufacturing and more. In the years to come this area will provide a strong fiscal base for the town to sustain its residents.

The town recently made a gift of $100,000 to help our Denton County Emergency Services District #1 make it through this fiscal year. After being devastated by financial impropriety and mismanagement, the town has made a commitment to ensure the sustainability of the future of the fire service and keep the firefighters paid and made whole for what was taken from them. The new board has demonstrated excellent management of the situation and has shared a viable path forward including the plans to acquire land for a second fire station and ladder truck in Northlake and additional ambulance services to ensure they can cover all of the demand for service responsibly. The town has agreed to support calling an election for the ESD this November to split the fire and ambulance services into separate finance districts and ask the residents if they approve of that direction. Please make plans to research this election and vote as you see fit.

It’s important to get real perspective on the issues we face as a town. Recently, I had the opportunity to get out overnight with our police patrols and see them in action. Seeing reckless driving, drunkenness, homelessness, burglary, auto theft and more up close gave me a better assessment of our capabilities, coverage and needs in the town during the hours when things get especially dangerous. I’m grateful for those who continually work to keep at bay the threats to our quality of life and peace of mind. The insight will guide my thoughts on our budget process this year.

The summer heat wave appeared suddenly this year, bringing with it winds and large hail. Most of Northlake was spared from the largest hailstones thankfully. Please manage your electricity and water usage closely so that resources are not overstretched. There is enough for everyone and it can be kept reasonably economical when everyone follows the guidelines. When too many residents water on the same day during summer it drives up costs passed on to us from the providers unnecessarily. Check the guidelines and program your sprinklers accordingly. Thank you for helping us manage our resources responsibly.