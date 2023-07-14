Robson Ranch Rambler — July 2023

I revel in routine. There is extreme comfort in knowing exactly what comes next or where something is when I need it. Routine conserves energy that can be used to avoid decision fatigue as the day goes on.

I threw routine out the window in the last few months. Sold a home, bought a home, put belongings in storage and living with a very gracious friend on the ranch until new home is ready. Went on an annual girl’s trip to Florida. For over 10 years, we enjoyed the beaches on Sanibel Island. Hurricane Ian changed that! Went to Anna Maria Island instead. I survived the change.

Upon reflection, some change from time to time is good. I started thinking of some things I could do at Robson Ranch to thoughtfully break up my routine after I re-establish it.

Many of us do water aerobics, golf, or work out at the Pinnacle. There are other options that would add variety, improve balance or just be easy to drop in and participate. Tai Chi is offered three times per week and helps reduce the risk of falls in older people and improves mental and physical health. An oldie but goody on the Ranch, Walk Away the Pounds, offered six mornings per week, is a video-led, work at your own pace, aerobic exercise class for both men and women. There are five different Yoga classes available on the Ranch. Beginners have more than one Yoga option. Line dancing is a perfect exercise for improving coordination and balance, increasing cardiovascular health and brain memory, and is seen as an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s, dementia and depression. It’s available weekly at Robson Ranch.

Enough about exercise. On to food! We all know the Farmer’s Market is at Robson Ranch every Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. How many of us go? Enjoy the convenience of picking up the freshest meats, produce, pasta, cookies, breads, and much more right in your neighborhood. The Turn at the Grill is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Start your day with a phenomenal egg, ham and cheese biscuit, coffee and take a seat on the patio and enjoy the view!

Free and available for our viewing pleasure, most evenings are the breathtaking sunsets. Grab a beverage at the Grill and sit outside at the fire pit. Sit on the benches at Veteran’s Park or park your car in the Grill parking lot overlooking the golf course. A peaceful moment is yours at any time of day at Veteran’s Park.

The final challenge to Robson Ranch residents, including myself, is to occasionally break from routine and dine at the Grill on or after 7p.m.!