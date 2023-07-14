Man fatally shoots sister’s boyfriend outside grocery store, Denton police say

The Denton Police Department has arrested man who allegedly shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend in the parking lot of a grocery store in Rayzor Ranch on Thursday evening.

Police were called to Winco Foods, 2645 West University Drive, about 8:10 p.m. and found one man dead from at least one gunshot wound, according to a Denton PD news release. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, as of Friday afternoon.

Police determined that the alleged shooter knew the victim and fled the scene before they arrived. Police later identified Kendrick Freeney, 23, as the suspect and took him into custody. Freeney’s sister was the victim’s girlfriend, and the three of them were in a verbal altercation before the shooting, according to the police news release.

Freeney is being held in the City of Denton Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.