World champion, Olympic gold medalist track star named coach at Liberty Christian

Liberty Christian School has named Jeremy Wariner, a retired track star, as the school’s next coordinator for cross country and track & field.

Wariner, 39, won three gold medals in the Olympics — 400 meters and 4×400 relay in 2004, and the 4×4 relay in 2008 — and one silver medal, 400 meters in 2008. He also won five world championships in those events, and one silver medal.

Wariner is a Baylor University graduate and had been the head track coach at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News. At LCS, both the cross country and the track & field coaches recently left their posts to pursue other opportunities, and now Wariner will lead both programs, as well as serve as the school’s sports information and media coordinator.

“We are excited for the experience and expertise he brings in these areas and look forward to welcoming him to our community,” a LCS spokesperson said Thursday.

Wariner won’t be the first sports star to coach at Liberty in Argyle. Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten is the school’s head football coach. Current Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton was the team’s offensive coordinator in 2012 when he was suspended from the NFL.