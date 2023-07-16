Argyle midwifery center helping families grow — one miraculous birth at a time

Kassidy Grames, LM, CPM was 5 years old when she stumbled upon a TV show called “A Baby Story.” The show, which first aired in 1998 and lasted roughly 12 years, followed real couples during the final weeks of pregnancy and joined them in the delivery room and through the first weeks of their baby’s new life. Most kids would have instead watched cartoons or played with dolls, but Grames was obsessed.

She rarely missed an episode and saw herself in those same shoes one day — whether as the doting mother to a handful of her own children or the confident birthing professional who helps families bring their babies into this world safely.

“I didn’t know how exactly it would all look when I finally got there, but I did know more than anything that I wanted to be part of the pregnancy and birthing process. That show definitely fueled that desire,” Grames said with a laugh. “When I wasn’t watching the show, I was always playing doctor, and whenever I saw a pregnant woman, I always asked if I could touch her belly.”

Grames said that in the years that followed, she considered amazing careers such as gynecology and nursing. But she ultimately decided her true calling was midwifery, a profession that deals with low-risk pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period, in addition to the sexual and reproductive health of women throughout their lives.

Fast forward to today, and she is the proud owner of All About Babies, a certified professional midwife-led birthing center in Argyle.

All About Babies has served Argyle since 2010. Grames joined the team as an apprentice in 2015 while in the middle of a midwifery training program through the Association of Texas Midwives. She earned her license in 2018 (when she was just 22 years old) and, along with her parents, Kenny and Anita, bought the practice two years later when the previous owners retired.

“I stepped into the best situation, and I stuck around because I absolutely loved being here and being part of the birthing process for so many couples,” Grames said. She best describes her desire to begin birth work as a work of God. She started midwifery school at 18. “I have the best parents ever, so with them by our side, I can definitely say this is a family business.”

These days, the traditional process for newly-pregnant mothers is to visit with their OB-GYN and schedule a delivery date at the closest hospital. But midwifery is a respected alternative to an OB-GYN that has been around for hundreds of years and offers many benefits for women with low-risk pregnancies who desire a more personal birthing process. Instead of working out of a hospital, a midwife is trained to provide all the same services as a OB-GYN at the birthing centers or the patient’s home.

Grames is a Licensed Midwife (LM) and Certified Professional Midwife (CPM), meaning she can offer personalized prenatal care at regular intervals throughout the pregnancy, including blood work, labs, and ultrasounds. She provides childbirth education courses and can deliver babies at her peaceful birthing center — which has several suites decorated to look and feel like a home rather than a hospital — or in the comfort of their patient’s homes.

Once the baby is born, All About Babies’ care continues through six weeks postpartum. They’ve also developed close relationships with other medical professionals to create a holistic approach to care. This includes OB-GYNs, pediatricians, counselors, women’s wellness, massage therapy, birth photography, and more.

“The biggest pull for many mothers is that they get to be more in control of their pregnancy from start to finish,” Grames said. “Hospitals follow certain protocols, and there isn’t much wiggle room for each individual. At our center, they have more control and know exactly who their team will be from the beginning. We schedule to see our clients 45 minutes at a time, and they are with a midwife the entire time. This allows for more one-on-one care and helps them feel more comfortable from start to finish.”

She added, “Midwifery isn’t for every pregnancy; sometimes, the hospital route is the best and safest option depending on the patient and their pregnancy. But choosing a midwife can be an option for many more people than you think.”

Grames said there had been an uptick in midwife-guided pregnancies and births since the COVID-19 pandemic. All About Babies delivered 80 babies last year alone. The year before that, there were 100 births. For Grames, what makes All About Babies unique is the passionate and caring team that loves what they do and genuinely cares for all their clients. She also loves that All About Babies has providers with a unique and diverse array of services within the birth center.

“We are trending closer to 100 births again this year,” Grames said. “It’s a blessing to be in their lives, and we do have an amazing team here. We always say that our patients become part of our family when they have their baby here. We are invested in them.”

To learn more about All About Babies and their fantastic team of medical professionals

