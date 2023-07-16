Sunday, July 16, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Argyle midwifery center helping families grow — one miraculous birth at a time

Steve Gamel
By Steve Gamel
0
15
Kassidy Grames, owner of All About Babies in Argyle, found her calling at an early age. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Kassidy Grames, LM, CPM was 5 years old when she stumbled upon a TV show called “A Baby Story.” The show, which first aired in 1998 and lasted roughly 12 years, followed real couples during the final weeks of pregnancy and joined them in the delivery room and through the first weeks of their baby’s new life. Most kids would have instead watched cartoons or played with dolls, but Grames was obsessed.

She rarely missed an episode and saw herself in those same shoes one day — whether as the doting mother to a handful of her own children or the confident birthing professional who helps families bring their babies into this world safely.

“I didn’t know how exactly it would all look when I finally got there, but I did know more than anything that I wanted to be part of the pregnancy and birthing process. That show definitely fueled that desire,” Grames said with a laugh. “When I wasn’t watching the show, I was always playing doctor, and whenever I saw a pregnant woman, I always asked if I could touch her belly.”

Grames said that in the years that followed, she considered amazing careers such as gynecology and nursing. But she ultimately decided her true calling was midwifery, a profession that deals with low-risk pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period, in addition to the sexual and reproductive health of women throughout their lives.

Fast forward to today, and she is the proud owner of All About Babies, a certified professional midwife-led birthing center in Argyle.

All About Babies has served Argyle since 2010. Grames joined the team as an apprentice in 2015 while in the middle of a midwifery training program through the Association of Texas Midwives. She earned her license in 2018 (when she was just 22 years old) and, along with her parents, Kenny and Anita, bought the practice two years later when the previous owners retired.

“I stepped into the best situation, and I stuck around because I absolutely loved being here and being part of the birthing process for so many couples,” Grames said. She best describes her desire to begin birth work as a work of God. She started midwifery school at 18. “I have the best parents ever, so with them by our side, I can definitely say this is a family business.”

These days, the traditional process for newly-pregnant mothers is to visit with their OB-GYN and schedule a delivery date at the closest hospital. But midwifery is a respected alternative to an OB-GYN that has been around for hundreds of years and offers many benefits for women with low-risk pregnancies who desire a more personal birthing process. Instead of working out of a hospital, a midwife is trained to provide all the same services as a OB-GYN at the birthing centers or the patient’s home.

Grames is a Licensed Midwife (LM) and Certified Professional Midwife (CPM), meaning she can offer personalized prenatal care at regular intervals throughout the pregnancy, including blood work, labs, and ultrasounds. She provides childbirth education courses and can deliver babies at her peaceful birthing center — which has several suites decorated to look and feel like a home rather than a hospital — or in the comfort of their patient’s homes.

All About Babies in Argyle. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Once the baby is born, All About Babies’ care continues through six weeks postpartum. They’ve also developed close relationships with other medical professionals to create a holistic approach to care. This includes OB-GYNs, pediatricians, counselors, women’s wellness, massage therapy, birth photography, and more.

“The biggest pull for many mothers is that they get to be more in control of their pregnancy from start to finish,” Grames said. “Hospitals follow certain protocols, and there isn’t much wiggle room for each individual. At our center, they have more control and know exactly who their team will be from the beginning. We schedule to see our clients 45 minutes at a time, and they are with a midwife the entire time. This allows for more one-on-one care and helps them feel more comfortable from start to finish.”

She added, “Midwifery isn’t for every pregnancy; sometimes, the hospital route is the best and safest option depending on the patient and their pregnancy. But choosing a midwife can be an option for many more people than you think.”

Grames said there had been an uptick in midwife-guided pregnancies and births since the COVID-19 pandemic. All About Babies delivered 80 babies last year alone. The year before that, there were 100 births. For Grames, what makes All About Babies unique is the passionate and caring team that loves what they do and genuinely cares for all their clients. She also loves that All About Babies has providers with a unique and diverse array of services within the birth center.

“We are trending closer to 100 births again this year,” Grames said. “It’s a blessing to be in their lives, and we do have an amazing team here. We always say that our patients become part of our family when they have their baby here. We are invested in them.”

To learn more about All About Babies and their fantastic team of medical professionals and to schedule a tour, visit allaboutbabies.net.

 

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleWorld champion, Olympic gold medalist track star named coach at Liberty Christian
Steve Gamel
Steve Gamelhttps://linktr.ee/SteveGamel

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.